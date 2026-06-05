Fernando, Go pull off thrillers in JPGT Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY – In an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation, Mhark Fernando III refused to blink, weaponizing his grit and unflappable poise as the rising Zamboagueño star shocked local favorite Eddie Gonzales, Jr. to capture the hotly contested ICTSI Bacolod Junior PGT Championship at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club on Friday.

In the battle for the girls’ 15-18 crown, Lois Lane Go staged a breathtaking, seven-stroke comeback to nip fellow Cebuana Tashanah Balangauan by one, sealing a thrilling victory with a cold-blooded, last-hole birdie to card a 70 and a 54-hole total of 155.

In the boys’ final, Fernando held a seemingly comfortable three-stroke cushion entering the last 18 holes. But he lost his touch early on the backside, opening the door for a furious, local gallery-backed rally from Gonzales.

Capitalizing on Fernando’s disastrous double-bogey, bogey start, Gonzales forced a tie and momentarily seized the lead with a clutch birdie on No. 12.

Just as the home crowd began to sense a fairytale comeback, the course struck back. The pressure reached a boiling point, forcing Gonzales into costly, back-to-back bogeys from No. 13. Though both traded birdies on the par-5 15th, the match evolved into a brutal psychological showdown of power, strategy and pure poise.

The drama peaked at the par-3 No. 18. Gonzales, needing a birdie to force a playoff, found himself in a dire position after a poor bunker shot. Yet, to the thunderous roars of the gallery, he chipped in brilliantly from the fringe to salvage par and a 71, finishing at 155.

The massive leap lifts him from joint sixth all the way to No. 2 in the Visayas-Mindanao Series standings, placing him comfortably inside the Top 4 elite who will advance to the Elite Junior Grand Finals.

Ritchie Go also earned a share of the final-hole spotlight, rolling in a stunning 28-footer for birdie to finish with a steady 74 for third at 158.

In the girls’ championship, Balangauan appeared to have the trophy in her grasp heading to the backnine, holding what looked like an insurmountable six-stroke lead. But as the pressure mounted, the leaderboard began to fracture. The turning point came early on the inward half.

While Go delivered clutch birdies on Nos. 11 and 15, Balangauan faltered. A double bogey on the 10th and costly errors on Nos. 14 and 16 allowed Go to draw level at 15-over overall. As the pressure intensified, both players bogeyed the penultimate hole, sending the match down to the par-3 18th.

Go proved steadier, sticking a brilliant 6-iron tee shot 13 feet above the cup. Balangauan also set up a birdie chance from just past the fringe but missed by an inch, settling for par. Seizing the moment, Go confidently struck her downhill putt, watching it roll straight into the heart of the cup to ignite roars from the gallery.

“Despite a rollercoaster round where every birdie seemed followed by a bogey, I had a good game,” said 16-year-old Go, who staged one of the most thrilling final-round comebacks in the circuit’s history.

“I putted terribly in the first 18 holes, so I spent the next two days polishing my stroke and working on the range,” she added.

That extra work paid off, yielding clutch putts down the pressure-packed back nine.

“Honestly, with such a big deficit, I didn’t think I had a chance. I just focused on my game. When I started cutting into Tashi’s lead on the back nine, the pressure really hit me. I just told myself to calm down so I could hit better shots,” said Go.

Her composure paid off, especially on the greens. “The key to this win was absolutely my putting,” Go reflected. “I drained a lot of birdie putts and managed to save some crucial pars.”

The victory was big for Go, who hiked her rankings total to 35 points, putting her firmly in the race for one of the four coveted berths in the grand finals.

Despite the heartbreaking meltdown in the heat, Balangauan had a massive silver lining to lean on – she officially secured the first grand finals berth with 42 total points, heavily padded by her previous back-to-back triumphs at Mactan and Alta Vista.

Mikela Guillermo finished a distant third, carding an 81 for a 171.

Fernando and Balangauan thus joined the winners’ podium alongside Stephen Clementer and Ana Marie Aguilar (7-10 division), as well as Mico Woo and Rafella Batican (11-14 division) ahead of the final leg of the six-stage Visayas-Mindanao Series, which kicks off Monday (June 8) at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Bacolod City.