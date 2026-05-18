‘Fairway to the Future’: PSC, NGAP unveil golf grassroots development program

The Philippine Sport Commission’s innovative national golf grassroots development program, dubbed “Fairway to the Future,” is now in full swing.

A well-attended press conference followed by an 18-hole tournament featuring promising Filipino jungolfers and the people and prestigious golf clubs behind the program got the ball rolling yesterday at Club Intramuros in Manila.

“This program will prove that golf is for everyone. No barriers. Walang hadlang,” said PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio, who is spearheading the nationwide program along with the National Golf Association of the Philippines headed by Al Panlilio.

Gregorio said the new approach is aimed at making the sport more inclusive than ever and accessible to underprivileged youth, including those in public schools, out-of-school youth, and the children of caddies or the maintenance workers of golf courses nationwide.

Gregorio stressed that the program, which the PSC has drawn up to cover other sports outside of golf, is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “Let the kids play” and at the same time boost sports tourism in the country.

“That is why we call it ‘Fairway to the Future.’ It should serve as a pathway for children who want to play golf but do not have the means. We believe that there’s talent outside of the exclusive courses. Hindi lang pang mayaman ang golf. Golf is for everyone,” he said.

Gregorio announced that immediately heeding the call was The International Series and Bingo Plus, which will donate 100 dozen golf balls and 100 junior golf sets on behalf of the Bingo Plus Philippine Open scheduled in November.

“We will collaborate with you on your National Grassroots Golf Program. It would be our privilege to be part of this historic initiative. We congratulate Chairman Patrick Gregorio and the PSC for their vision and contribution to nation building through sports,” said Bingo Plus in a statement.

In addition, Bingo Plus announced that for the duration of the Philippine Open, sports enthusiasts 18 years and below will have free entry during the tournament.

“It is our endeavor to support the great nation of the Philippines in their sustained effort to become a powerhouse and to partner with them as the wonderful and hardworking athletes chase Olympic glory,” added the statement.

“This is great news from The International Series and Bingo Plus. It’s like a hole-in-one,” Gregorio responded.

“There are a lot of things when it comes to sports and tourism. That is why we have this collaboration. We want to keep the ball rolling,” said Lapid.

In general, the program aims to unlock medal potential, democratize access and nurture the next generation of Filipino champions. And soon, Gregorio added, he wants to see golf included in the National Academy of Sports.

The program also aims to open all public courses in Metro Manila, including Intramuros and in military camps like Villamor Air Base, Camp Aguinaldo and Philippine Navy, and a dozen more nationwide, to golfers, boys and girls, aged 18 years and below.

These players will be given daily access to the fairway from 2 p.m. until twilight, and the driving range with designated bays throughout the day. The NGAP will provide top-level instructions and guidance by accredited coaches.

Gregorio said the PSC will allocate funds for the coaches so they could teach the kids “for free.”

To kick things off, the tireless PSC chairman led the ceremonial tee-off, joined by TIEZA (Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority) COO Mark Lapid, NGAP secretary-general Bones Floro, Junior Golf Federation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan and BCDA (Bases Conversion and Development Authority) VP for Marketing Kenneth Peralta.

Among the jungolfers who graced the fairways of the famous “Walled City” were AJ Wacan, Gabriel Rosal, Stephanie Gan, Winter Serapio, Adrian Bisera, Zero Plete, Geoff Tan, Nicole Gan, Venus delos Santos, Ezekiel Opinion, Andrei Victoria and Franco Estrella.

“We’ve only just begun,” said Gregorio, an avid golfer.