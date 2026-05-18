Jerusalem eyes rematch against Kuse as Trilogy looms

CEBU CITY — Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem and South African boxer Siyakholwa Kuse could be headed for a third showdown.

The camp of Jerusalem will be pursuing a rematch after Kuse stripped him of his World Boxing Council (WBC) via a unanimous decision (UD) on Sunday (Philippine time), May 17, at the Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“We have a rematch clause. Melvin will take a rest then he will be back to work,” Jerusalem’s promoter JC Manangquil told Manila Bulletin.

The two fighters are now 1-1 with the 32-year-old Jerusalem winning via UD in their first meeting last October in Manila. That win was Jerusalem’s third successful title-defense.

Kuse, 22, returned the favor, stealing the title from Jerusalem with his own UD victory in front of the hometown crowd. Scores were 116-111, 116-11, and 115-112.

Kuse, thus, snapped Jerusalem’s five-fight win streak and improved to 10W-3L-1D, 4KOs.

Jerusalem actually scored a knockdown in the 11th round but Kuse did just enough to escape with the win.

Despite the loss, Manangquil was still satisfied with Jerusalem’s performance. He said the cut above the left eye that his ward sustained due to clash of heads proved crucial.

“I am proud of what he showed. The cut affected him a lot. It was still too early in the fight when he suffered the cut,” the Sanman Promotions top honcho said.

With Jerusalem’s debacle, the Philippines is now left with only one active world boxing champion in Pedro Taduran, the reigning International Boxing Federation world minimumweight king.

Manangquil expressed confidence that Jerusalem will rise above the defeat.

“He will be back,” said Manangquil. (Calvin D. Cordova)