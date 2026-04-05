Lady Knights inch closer to NCAA glory, deal Lady Blazers first finals loss in five years

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Letran held its ground and dealt reigning championCollege of St. Benilde its first Finals loss in five years with a 17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14, 15-11 escape in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila Sunday, April 5.

Eager to make up for their back-to-back title setbacks, the Lady Knights came out inspired with Judiel Nitura and Vanessa Sarie delivering the goods in a thrilling fifth set where they sparked a 5-0 run to overcome an 11-10 that drew them the first blood in their Finals trilogy.

Apart from inching closer from its first title since Season 74 in 1999 edition, Letran has not won a Finals game over Benilde after suffering a sweep in their last two encounters in the championship round (Season 99 and 100).

CSB made quick work as well of Arellano and Lyceum in Seasons 97 and 98 finals.

They also reaffirmed their mastery against the Lady Blazers as the Lady Knights emerged victorious in their first-round meeting, marking their second straight win and another one could spoil the Taft-based squad’s five-peat bid in the distaff side of the grand old league.

Letran goes for the jugular versus Benilde in Game 2 this Wednesday, April 8, at the same venue.

Nitura, sister of Adamson star Shai in the UAAP, stood tallest with 21 points, while Sarie and Gia Maquilang contributed 19 and 18 points, respectively, to put the Lady Knights near to the Promised Land.

Zam Nolasco anchored Benilde after posting 21 points, while Cam Bartolome added 15 points in a losing cause.

Meanwhile in the men’s finals opener, Mapua shrugged off a shaky start and toppled Benilde, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23, to move on the verge of breaking its more than two decades of title drought.

Patrick Reyes took charge for the Cardinals with 19 points, while Arjay Ramos and JB San Andres combined for 34 points. On the other hand, Reymark Betco erupted with 26 points that went with Rocky Motol’s 15 and Dexter Granadia’s 10 for CSB, which looks to bounce back in Game 2 also this Wednesday.

Earlier, the Dave Lardizabal-powered Letran secured the men’s third place after grinding out a come-from-behind 21-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 15-13 win over Arellano.