Eldrew Yulo captures floor exercise bronze at Cairo leg of FIG World Cup series

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Karl Eldrew Yulo continued to impress by clinching the bronze medal in the floor exercise at the Cairo leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Egypt on Sunday, April 5.

Competing only in his first year in the senior level, the 18-year-old Yulo tallied 14.000 to secure a spot on the podium, finishing behind gold medalist Daniel Marinov and silver winner Arsenii Dukhno.

Marinov ruled the apparatus with 14.233, while Dukhno, who topped the qualifications, settled for silver after posting 14.133.

Yulo’s effort marked an improvement from his qualification round score of 13.900, where he placed fifth among eight finalists.

He now sets his sights on another podium finish — and a possible gold — as he competes in the horizontal bar finals on Monday, April 6.