Veteran Vange Alinsug delivers clutch hits as NU repeats over Nitura-led Adamson

Games Wednesday

(SM Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – Ateneo vs UP (Men’s)

11 a.m. – FEU vs DLSU (Men’s)

1 p.m. – Ateneo vs UP (Women’s)

3 p.m. – FEU vs DLSU (Women’s)

There were fireworks, alright.

And National University’s Sam Cantada and Adamson’s Shai Nitura did live up to the hype – the duel of the rising stars.

Veteran Vange Alinsug, however, stole the thunder, coming though with clutch hits to help power the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 win that solidified their hold on the second spot in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Lady Bulldogs notched their second straight win, improving their record to 8-3, while also completing a sweep of their elimination round head-to-head against the Lady Falcons. NU had previously defeated Adamson, 25-23, 25-19, 28-26, in the first round.

With Adamson staying close, trailing just 20-21 in the third set, Camilla Lamina turned to Alinsug and the latter did not disappoint.

Alinsug hammered three points in a 4-1 run, including a smart off-speed hit from the pipe for match point, before serving up an ace to seal NU’s second consecutive triumph.

They wrapped up the win in one hour and 26 minutes.

Lamina, who delivered 20 excellent sets, showcased why she is the league’s two-time Best Setter.

“Very happy ako sa ginagalaw ng team and siyempre crucial matches na po ‘yung mga natitirang games and mas magfo-focus lang talaga kami kung paano pa kami mag-i-improve,” said Lamina, who also contributed three points herself.

Alinsug led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points on 12 spikes and three aces, along with seven receptions, while Cantada and Arah Panique added 12 points each. The middle blocker duo of Chams Maaya and Alexa Mata contributed six points apiece.

Adamson, meanwhile, fell to solo fifth place at 6-5, just behind fourth-running Far Eastern University at 6-4 with Nitura carrying much of the load, tallying 23-of-44 kills and 18 excellent receptions.

Frances Mordi was limited to eight points and nine receptions, while Joy Aseo also added eight points.