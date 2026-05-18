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Rockfall kills mother, hurts kids in Rizal landslide

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A portion of a house in Sitio Macopoy, Barangay Mascap, Rodriguez, Rizal was damaged after a large rock rolled down during a landslide incident on Saturday, May 17, leaving a woman dead and her two children injured. (Photo from Rodriguez Municipal Police Station)

A 37-year-old woman died while her two children were injured after a large rock rolled down and struck their house during a landslide in Rodriguez, Rizal on Saturday, May 17.

Police identified the victims as “Risel,” 37, who was declared dead on arrival, and her sons “Miro,” 2, and “Jacob,” 12, who sustained injuries.

According to the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station, the incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. in Sitio Macopoy, Barangay Mascap.

Police said an 18-year-old daughter heard her mother shouting that something appeared to be collapsing and urging the family to immediately get out of the house.

“Ano yon, parang may gumuguho, labas bilis labas,” the mother reportedly shouted.

Shortly after, a large rock rolled toward their residence and struck the victims.

The victims were rushed to Ynares Hospital for treatment. Authorities said Risel was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, while the two children received medical treatment for their injuries.

Police are continuing assessment and coordination regarding the incident. (Hannah Nicol)

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