GymnasticsSports

Carlos Yulo produces another moment of brilliance in France

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Carlos Yulo IG post)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

France holds a special place in the heart of gymnast Carlos Yulo.

Nearly two years after his legendary exploits in the Paris Olympics that saw him win two gold medals, Yulo produced another moment of brilliance in a country very memorable to him as he won his first gold medal in the 2026 French Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Amiens on Sunday, May 17.

The 26-year-old Yulo, alongside coach Aldrin Castañeda and fellow Olympian Frenchman Samir Ait Said, was again a joy to watch, what with his grace and power that helped Olympique d’Antibes Juan-les-Pins (OAJLP) Gymnastiquedethrone ASVG Vallarius in the finale.

“So proud of what we all did last night! Everyone gave their all and it really showed on the competition floor,” Yulo wrote on his Instagram post.

“A lot of stressful moments and pressure behind this win, which makes it even more special. Really grateful for this team and everything we experienced together,” he added.

Yulo and his foreign teammates qualified in the Top 12 Final in early April after besting SMB Gymnastique, 44–29.

The pride of Leveriza, Manila rose to international fame when he gifted the country two gold medals in the Paris Games – the country’s third counting the first of weightlifting ace Hidilyn Dian in the Tokyo Games.

In September, Yulo hopes to win his first Asian Games gold in Japan.

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