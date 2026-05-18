Here’s why Coach Chot is wary of Meralco ahead of semis dance

By REYNALD MAGALLON

TNT might have looked like a completely different team when it entered the playoffs but head coach Chot Reyes does not see any easy road ahead still as they arrange a semifinals dance with Meralco in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

In fact, the veteran mentor is actually seeing the opposite as they brace for the Bolts, who seemingly had the tools to contend with the Tropang 5G even with the presence of the towering 7-foot-3 import in Bol Bol.

“We have our work cut out for us,” stressed Reyes

“That’s a complete team. They’re playing at a very high level,” he added of the Bolts who defeated the Tropang 5G, 110-106 in the eliminations, although not after leading by as many as 20 points.

“If you remember, in our elimination round game, Meralco beat us. They have so many offensive weapons that it’s incumbent upon us to, number one, defend well and rebound,” said the veteran mentor.

“And they’re also one of the more physical teams in the league. And you see how teams are playing Bol,” he added.

In that game, Bol was held to his lowest output so far in the PBA at 28 points.

Motivation is certainly not lacking on the part of Meralco as it is also looking to avenge its loss to TNT in their semifinals series in the All-Filipino conference.

Good thing for the Tropang 5G, Bol is finally clicking with the local stars with RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana and Jayson Castro all getting their touches — and numbers – playing around the NBA caliber import.

“We have to be able to cope with that and play through that. Very well coached. We all know the quality of the coaching staff,” said Reyes