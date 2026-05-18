Vico warns residents of fake LGU staff, crypto scam

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Sunday, May 17, warned the public that the local government has no program on cryptocurrency or crypto wallets amid reports of individuals posing as LGU staff and offering crypto coins.

“Attention, lalo na sa mga taga-Centennial 2 Pinagbuhatan: Wala pong programa ang Pasig City Hall tungkol sa cryptocurrency o crypto wallet,” Sotto said.

“Meron daw pong pumwesto dun kanina, kinukuha ang personal details at mabibigay daw ng crypto coins. May nagpakilala bilang staff ng LGU,” the mayor added.

He urged the public that if they do not fully understand something, or if a company is not established or lacks proper documents, they should not participate, invest, or provide any personal information.

Sotto said scammers will not run out of ideas, noting that there are various kinds of schemes that people can carry out, including online fraud, cryptocurrency-related schemes, pyramid schemes, and many others.

“Hindi sila mauubusan ng ideya. Pero wala silang maloloko kung hindi tayo magbibigay ng pera o impormasyon natin sa kanila,” he emphasized.

The mayor also advised the public to report any information regarding these individuals to the Pasig City Public Information Office or the nearest police stations. (Richielyn Canlas)