Palace tells Bato to answer ICC case

Malacañang has urged Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to face the charges filed against him before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro stressed that Dela Rosa, a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), is aware of the “valid warrant of arrest” issued by the ICC.

“Mas maganda po na bilang dating PNP Chief at alam naman po niya na may valid warrant of arrest na inisyu ang ICC… kung walang kasalanan, lumabas,” Castro said during a Palace briefing on Monday, May 18.

She warned that if Dela Rosa attempts to flee the country, he will be arrested. The government is currently awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling on the ICC warrant, but Castro emphasized that the senator must not evade accountability.

“Kung ano po ang dapat na gawin – nagsalita na po ang DOJ na sa ngayon dahil mayroon po tayong hinihintay na desisyon mula sa Supreme Court… ngunit hindi kailangang tumakas palabas ng bansa si Senator Bato dela Rosa. Kapag siya ay nagtangka, ayon na rin sa DOJ, siya ay huhulihin,” she added.

Dela Rosa is listed by the ICC among wanted persons for crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Last week, he briefly resurfaced in the Senate during the change of leadership, staying from May 11 to May 13. His presence coincided with gunfire inside the building, reportedly tied to attempts to arrest him. The ICC warrant, however, was not served during his stay.

On May 13, the Supreme Court denied issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the implementation of the ICC warrant, leaving the case pending before the tribunal. (Betheena Unite)