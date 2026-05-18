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Blade-wielding suspect dies after police encounter

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A man who went on a violent rampage in Pasig City, chasing and threatening residents with a bladed weapon, died after an encounter with police officers on Sunday, May 18.

Police said the suspect first harassed a motorcycle rider, prompting the victim to seek help.

Responding officers from Caniogan Police Sub-Station 2 tried to pacify the man, but instead of surrendering, he charged at them.

One officer fell and was attacked, forcing him to draw his service firearm and shoot the suspect.

Despite being hit, the man continued to stab passersby, triggering a struggle before authorities subdued him.

Barangay Caniogan officials were called in to provide medical aid and an ambulance. The suspect was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) recovered a 20-inch blade, a bullet casing, and a motorcycle at the site.

Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen. Aden T. Lagradante commended the swift response of officers in neutralizing the threat and reminded the public to immediately report disturbances to help maintain peace and order. (Allysa Nievera)

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