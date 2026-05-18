Quezon City lights up La Loma with food, faith, and fireworks

Quezon City celebrated the La Loma Lechon Festival 2026 on Sunday, May 17, transforming its famed lechon district into a full-day showcase of food, culture, public service, and faith-based traditions.

Led by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and city officials, the celebration opened with the unveiling of the La Loma Gastronomic Map and a lechon-chopping ceremony that formally kicked off the festivities.

The gastronomic map was launched to further strengthen La Loma’s identity as the city’s “Lechon Capital” by highlighting local eateries and culinary destinations aimed at boosting tourism and supporting small businesses.

Vendors from the La Loma Lechoneros Association (LLA) and the Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office (SBCDPO) joined the event, offering a variety of food and non-food products, while city service booths provided assistance with QC ID processing, health services, disaster response, and hydration support.

Culinary activities featured a lechon cooking demonstration by chef Tatung Sarthou, known for his “Simpol” platform, alongside the Lechon Reinvented Cook-Off, where Ms. Alein Bernardo emerged as the winner following evaluation by a panel of culinary experts.

The celebration also included a lechon parade, a boodle fight, and performances from local cultural groups, buskers, the Quezon City Symphonic Band, the Sagayan Dance Troupe, the Kalinangan Dance Group, and singer-songwriter Eliza Maturan.

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto also joined the festivities, underscoring the local government’s support for culture-driven tourism and community engagement.

The festival concluded with a Grand Procession and Misa Mayor for the feast of Nuestra Señora de Salvacion de La Loma, where devotees participated in religious rites and thanksgiving activities.

The day-long celebration ended with entertainment performances and a fireworks display. (Trixee Rosel)