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Marcos assures Filipinos: Gov’t actively responding to public needs

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of government assistance to the city's residents on May 18. (Photo from RTVM)

President Marcos has assured the public that the government is neither sleeping on the job nor taking a vacation, but is constantly responding to the needs of struggling Filipinos.

“Asahan po ninyo na ang inyong pamahalaan ay hindi po natutulog, hindi po nagbabakasyon, at walang ginawa kung hindi mag-isip ng paraan kung ano ang pangangailangan ng taong-bayan, kung ano ang pangangailangan ng ating mga naghihirap na mga kababayan,” Marcos vowed.

The President made the statement during a distribution of assistance in Makati City on Monday, May 18.

During the event, Marcos led the implementation of the “Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” program in Makati City, where more than 13,000 families received direct government assistance.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive assured the people that the government continues to listen to their concerns to provide appropriate assistance and improve their quality of life.

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala at nandito po ang inyong pamahalaan, nandito po ang gobyerno na nag-aalalay sa inyo, na tumutulong sa inyo at tinitiyak na ang buhay po ninyo ay maging mas maginhawa,” Marcos said.

A total of 13,571 families received 10 kilos of rice each under the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), with distribution scheduled every two months.

Beneficiaries were identified from barangays across Makati City and largely composed of working-class families, senior citizens, and middle-income households.

The President also oversaw the distribution of P200,000 under the Socio-Civic Projects Fund (SCPF), which has two components.

Under the first component, each barangay beneficiary received P100,000 for educational assistance to support five presidential scholars per barangay.

Each scholar received P20,000 in cash assistance, benefiting a total of 115 scholars from 23 barangays in the city.

The second component allocated another P100,000 for community development projects identified by barangay officials as priority needs.

Among the items procured were monobloc chairs, laptops, projectors, CCTV cameras, office equipment, generators, floodwater pumps, steel pipe tents, and other disaster risk reduction and public service materials. (Betheena Unite)

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