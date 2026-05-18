PNP vows peace as Senate opens impeachment court

Police forces in Metro Manila and other key urban areas across the country have been placed on alert for possible protest actions and political activities in connection with the expected convening of the Senate as an impeachment court.

“The goal is always to ensure that all activities will start and end peacefully. We expect high emotions from supporters, and this is the part when police presence is needed to maintain peace and order,” said Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He said the PNP is prepared to secure political activities expected to be conducted by various groups from both sides, adding that police deployments have been reinforced in strategic locations, including areas surrounding the Senate and other identified convergence points nationwide.

Authorities anticipate demonstrations in parts of Metro Manila and Davao City in connection with the high-profile proceedings, after Senate leadership confirmed that the chamber will convene as an impeachment court in line with established rules and procedures.

Police continue monitoring activities at the Senate following days of protest actions linked to the arrival—and later escape—of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Nartatez assured the public that police units remain on standby and will uphold public safety while respecting the right to peaceful assembly.

“We fully understand the sentiments of everybody on this matter, but please don’t treat your PNP as your enemy. Our presence is purely for your safety and security,” he said.

He emphasized that the PNP is ready for any eventuality: “We remain focused on exercising our mandate to serve and protect the Filipino people.”

“We appeal to those who are planning to hold rallies to conduct their activities in a peaceful and orderly manner,” he added. (Aaron Recuenco)