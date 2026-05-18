Toledo out, De Leon in as new DBM undersecretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Kim Robert De Leon as the new Budget Secretary, succeeding Acting Secretary Rolando Toledo.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro announced the appointment during a Palace press briefing on Monday, May 18, noting that De Leon will take his oath of office on Tuesday, May 19.

De Leon, a career public servant recognized for his expertise in fiscal management, organizational reform, and digital transformation, previously led the DBM’s Organization and Systems Improvement Group and Information and Communications Technology Group.

He also served as undersecretary for administration and finance at the Department of Transportation.

The Palace highlighted De Leon’s academic achievements, including graduating magna cum laude and valedictorian from the University of the Philippines-NCPAG, topping the 2016 Environmental Planning Licensure Examination, and earning advanced degrees in urban planning and public safety administration.

De Leon’s appointment comes after Toledo temporarily headed the DBM following the departure of former Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who stepped down amid controversy over alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Meanwhile, Castro confirmed that Toledo will be appointed to the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Board of Trustees as the representative of government employee retirees. (Argyll Geducos)