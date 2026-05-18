Mendioro, Roda prevail Sante Barley Trilogy Run Manila Leg 2

Dickiyas Mendioro and Jessa Mae Roda outran the pack and ruled the 21K division of the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia 2026 Manila Leg 2 on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

Mendioro was the fastest among the men as he crossed the finish line in 1:12:17, narrowly ahead of Ritchie Estampador (1:13:48) and Edsel Moral (1:15:33).

Roda, meanwhile, was the pacesettter among the women as she clocked in at 1:24:04, in front of Maricar Camacho (1:30:15) and Eloi Cusi (1:33:41).

It’s another strong turnout for the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia series, which has Gatorade as official sports drink, Cristalino Spring as official hydration partner, SM Mall of Asia, SM MOA Complex, and SM Active Hub as official venie partners, the Philippine Reclamation Authority as official location partner, and is supported by PAGCOR and Department of Tourism, as it continues to attract thousands of runners through its progressive multi-leg format designed to help participants gradually build endurance throughout the year.

“We’re happy to sustain the momentum we got from the first leg and it only sets us up for a more vibrant leg three,” said RUNRIO president Rio de la Cruz.

Vincent Arvin Avestruz led the men’s 10K in 32:35, ahead of Noli Torre (34:26) and Welfred Esporma (36:00), while Edna Magtubo won the women’s side in 40:43, followed by Nicole Diloy (44:56) and Melody Lantad (45:09).

In the 5K race, Jaren Ganan was triumphant among the men in 15:34, besting Jevie Rebutazo (16:09) and Justwin Guerrero (16:51), as Joida Gagnao topped the women in 18:39, edging Asia Paraase, who posted the same time, with Eloisa Cusi (19:37) rounding out the podium.

The series now heads to the remaining Leg 2 races in Davao on June 14 and Cebu on June 21 before runners prepare for the decisive third leg later this year.

Manila Leg 3 is scheduled on September 6 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex, where participants will once again take on longer distances, including the challenging 32K category, as they continue their quest to complete the Trilogy challenge and qualify for the National Finals on November 8.

The Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia also has Milcu, Recona, Coros, Veega, Lubie and ChloRelief, Ascend Clinic, Century Tuna, Salonpas, One World Skin & Wellness, Virginia, URC, Hello!, and C2 as sponsors, has Lansons Place Mall of Asia, Citadines Bay City Manila, and Extremeli Suites as official hotel partners, and Nyxsys and Philippine Star as official media partners.