Gandler, Santos out to help Capital1 grow and write a story

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

With a new home at Capital1, Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos are eager to turn the page and help steer the franchise become a championship contenter in the Premier Volleyball League.

Gandler, who was crowned MVP in the last All-Filipino Conference, said she never viewed herself as the missing piece the Solar Spikers needed to strengthen their roster and elevate the team.

“I don’t think we’re the missing piece,” said Gandler following the team’s announcement of its acquisition from Cignal, which recently took a leave of absence from the league.

“I think we’re here to write a story with Capital1. I wanted to be there to build a team with them and help them write a story,” she added.

Still, the additions of Gandler and Santos further boosted the young squad as it continues to find its way to the top just two years into the league. The two MVPs are joining forces with last conference’s Rookie of the Year awardee Bella Belen, as well as a promising crew that include Jasmine Nabor, Leila Cruz and Ponggay Gaston.

For Gandler, though, the journey goes beyond simply chasing a championship, but also growing alongside a group of players who share the same values and vision.

“Our goal isn’t right away to reach the end, but to focus on the process, and I have no doubt that this team will really focus on the process and get there one step at a time,” she said.

“In my recent years with volleyball, I really fell in love with the process and everything I’ve learned. The time when we’ll get our championship, I don’t know. But I know we’ll get there. For now, we’re just gonna enjoy what we’re doing and enjoy building this system,” she added.

Team owner Milka Romero shared the same sentiment.

“People only see the results on the court, the stars we have, the players… but as a team owner, you think about each of the team members down to the utilities. So we’re very much invested in our passion for this team,” she said.