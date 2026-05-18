PNP intensifies cyber patrol to curb misinformation after Senate shooting

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified efforts to curb misinformation and online threats in the wake of the recent Senate shooting incident, warning against content creators inciting violence through social media.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said authorities are treating the situation with urgency, as online activities that spread false information or encourage unrest pose risks to public safety and national security.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) earlier identified at least five individuals allegedly responsible for spreading false information and inciting violence online after gunfire erupted at the Senate last week.

Some posts reportedly urged people to storm the Senate and create chaos.

“We view these online threats and attempts to incite violence with the utmost seriousness, and we will hold accountable those behind these irresponsible posts and content. This is not the time for misinformation or exploiting a volatile situation to sow fear and breach public order,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group is now coordinating closely with the DICT and intelligence units to validate flagged posts and identify those behind the accounts.

“The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group has already shifted to a heightened cyber-patrol posture and is working hand-in-hand with the DICT to actively track down, unmask, and hold accountable these digital threat actors,” Nartatez emphasized.

He further stressed that social media platforms must not be weaponized against national security.

Regional and local police units have also been directed to heighten alertness around government institutions and public gathering areas, with commanders tasked to remain vigilant against any possible spillover of online threats into real-world incidents. (Aaron Recuenco)