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9 face probe over Labor Day protest chaos in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Thousands of workers and activists march along España Boulevard in Manila on May 1, occupying both lanes as they call for higher wages and lower prices of basic goods during Labor Day protests. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

Nine individuals have been recommended for preliminary investigation over alleged public order violations during a May 1 protest along T.M. Kalaw Avenue corner Roxas Boulevard in Ermita, the Manila Police District (MPD) said.

The MPD stated that the respondents may face charges for tumults and other disturbances of public order under Article 153 of the Revised Penal Code, violations of Batas Pambansa Blg. 880 for holding an assembly without a permit and committing prohibited acts, and robbery under Article 293.

Police said some protesters allegedly turned unruly and attempted to breach barricades set up by Civil Disturbance Management units.

During the confrontation, one protester allegedly punched a police officer in the face, grabbed a cellphone used for field documentation, and assaulted police personnel, leaving several injured.

Authorities also reported that protesters set fire to effigies and other objects along T.M. Kalaw Avenue.

Responding police and Bureau of Fire Protection personnel tried to extinguish the flames, but some protesters allegedly blocked and confronted them.

The MPD stressed that it respects the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and to petition the government, but emphasized that such actions must remain within the law, citing public safety, traffic flow, and protection of property as priorities.

“Our personnel are mandated to exercise maximum tolerance. But when actions cross into unlawfulness and endanger the public and our officers, we will enforce the law,” said Brig. Gen. Arnold C. Santiago. (Diann Calucin)

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