Kapuso celebrities draw crowds at festivals across PH

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA Regional TV brought several Kapuso artists to festivals, mall shows, and community events across the country in May as part of its continuing regional engagement efforts.

The activities began on May 2 during the Antipolo Cityhood-Maytime Festival Grand Parade in Antipolo City, Rizal. Performers from “Born to Shine”—Zephanie, Olive May, Gaea Mischa, Chloe Redondo, Naya Ambi, and Michael Sager—joined the parade aboard a Kapuso float that traveled from Sumulong Park to the Ynares Center.

Later that day, actors Lee Victor, Allen Ansay, and Sofia Pablo participated in a Kapuso Spotlight event at the Ynares Center.

On May 14, GMA Regional TV held another Kapuso Spotlight activity in Bacolod City. Actors Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman took part in a pickleball-themed event at Paddle City along Magsaysay Avenue, where they interacted with local sports enthusiasts.

The following day, cast members of “Apoy sa Dugo”—Larkin Castor, Derrick Monasterio, Ashley Ortega, and Elle Villanueva—joined activities for the 13th Binalbagan Festival in Negros Occidental through a Kapuso Fiesta event along Don Pedro Yulo Street.

Meanwhile, on May 16, cast members of “Kamao” visited Pangasinan for a Kapuso Mall Show at San Carlos Town Center in San Carlos City. The event featured Tito Marsy, Tito Abdul, Therese Malvar, Bruce Roeland, Chanty Videla, and Anton Vinzon, who participated in performances and audience-interaction segments.

The regional tour concluded on May 31 in Bacolod City, where Max Collins, Charlie Fleming, and Prince Carlos, stars of “The Master Cutter,” joined a Kapuso Spotlight event held in conjunction with the Bacolod Chicken Inasal Festival at SM City Bacolod.

According to GMA Regional TV, the activities are part of its ongoing efforts to bring network talents closer to audiences in various regions and support local festivals and community celebrations.

GMA Regional TV regularly conducts regional events featuring Kapuso artists in partnership with local governments, malls, and festival organizers nationwide.