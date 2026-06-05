PH belles shock Italians in 3×3 World Cup

The persistence of Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 Women finally paid off in their final game of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2026 in Poland as they took down Italy, 17-13, in Pool C action.

Camille Clarin finally got her shooting going as she led Gilas with eight points in the game, including a dagger two-point shot with 20 seconds remaining to secure the win for the Philippines. Afril Bernardino added four points while Mikka Cacho chipped in three.

Kacey Dela Rosa only managed two points, but her defense was key to the victory as she grabbed five rebounds and recorded three blocks that stymied Italy’s interior attacks.

Gilas lost its first two games in Poland. They dropped a tight contest against Latvia, 14-11, and were blown out by probable medalists Germany, 22-10.

After a one-day break, the Filipina ballers were back in action, but they ran into a much taller Chinese side, losing 20-12 before finally breaking through with a win.

“These four players on this roster represent the foundation of our program from the past, present, and future. The leadership of Afril, the heart of Mikka, the brilliance of Kacey, and the perseverance of CC perfectly embody what this Gilas 3×3 program is all about,” said coach Anton Altamirano, who has led this remarkable run for the team that started with the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup silver medal, World Cup qualification, and now the program’s first-ever World Cup win.

“This victory means so much to what we’re trying to do as a team as the federation pushes forward toward the elusive Olympic dream. Every step counts toward the growth of Philippine women’s 3×3 basketball, and this is certainly a big step.”