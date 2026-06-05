Mayor Vico laments alleged corruption in Pasig barangay

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto expressed deep disappointment on Thursday, June 4, over alleged corruption in Barangay Manggahan, stressing that even benefits intended for persons with disabilities (PWDs) were reportedly stolen.

Sotto said he was reluctant to expose the issue publicly but felt compelled to release disbursement vouchers linked to questionable transactions to dispel speculation following the suspension of barangay officials.

Among the documents he presented were vouchers for hundreds of thousands of pesos in supplies and equipment, including drills and first aid kits, which lacked proof of implementation.

He described the alleged misuse of funds for wheelchairs as particularly disheartening, noting that while money was released, there was no evidence that any units were delivered.

“Pati taong hindi makalakad, ninakawan! Persons with disabilities ang ninakawan!” Sotto exclaimed, underscoring his frustration.

The mayor also revealed reports that barangay funds were allegedly used to pay personal expenses such as utility bills and house rentals.

He pointed out that Barangay Manggahan’s annual budget of P130 million is larger than that of many municipalities, making the alleged misuse even more troubling.

What pains him most, Sotto admitted, is that some of those implicated are close to him personally.

“Ikinalulungkot ko po ito. Hindi ko ikinatutuwa. Marami sa involved, kaibigan ko,” he said, adding that he wished he had not uncovered the issue but could not ignore it.

Despite his personal ties, Sotto vowed to pursue charges against those found liable, emphasizing that accountability must be upheld to prevent future abuses.

He urged residents to choose leaders based on integrity and competence rather than patronage politics.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to transparency, Sotto stressed that corruption will not be tolerated at any level of governance.

“Ako na po ang hihingi ng pasensiya sa inyo habang inaantay natin na tubuan ng konsensiya ang iilan d’yan… sila dapat ang managot,” he said. (Richielyn Canlas)