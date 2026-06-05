Luneta Urban Garden relaunched to boost food security

The Manila City government relaunched the Luneta Urban Garden in Rizal Park on Thursday, June 4, highlighting its commitment to boosting food supply through urban gardening and modern agricultural technology.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led the relaunch, underscoring the city’s efforts to integrate farming into urban spaces.

He also joined the harvesting of premium Japanese musk melons cultivated at the site, showcasing the potential of technology‑driven agriculture in the heart of the city.

The project, carried out in partnership with the Department of Agriculture‑Bureau of Plant Industry (DA‑BPI), DENSO Philippines Corporation, and the National Parks Development Committee (NPDC), demonstrates how efficient, technology‑based farming methods can thrive even in densely populated areas.

Featuring advanced greenhouse systems and automated smart agriculture technology, the initiative aims to serve as a model for sustainable urban food production.

Mayor Domagoso expressed strong support for programs that enhance food security, stressing that modern farming practices must be embraced to ensure a reliable food supply for Manila’s residents. (Hannah Nicol)