Cayetano bloc pushes ahead with flood control probe

Despite acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian’s pronouncement that no hearings would take place on Thursday, June 4, senators aligned with Senator Alan Peter Cayetano pressed forward with the scheduled investigation into the flood control scandal.

Cayetano, insisting he remains the legitimate senate president, opened the hearing by vowing to ensure access to the session hall and stressing that the probe would not be derailed.

His sister, Senator Pia cayetano, presided as chair of the Blue Ribbon committee, even though Sen. Erwin Tulfo had been elected by 12 senators the previous day as the new panel head.

Joining the Cayetanos were senators Imee Marcos, Rodante Marcoleta, and Robin Padilla, who appeared after being absent for three consecutive session days.

While Gatchalian held a press briefing announcing that the official continuation of the Blue Ribbon probe was rescheduled to June 8 under Tulfo, senate staff were already preparing the hall for Cayetano’s hearing.

His bloc maintained that the investigation must proceed without interruption, warning that attempts to block it would only fuel public suspicion of efforts to suppress scrutiny. (Hannah Torregoza)