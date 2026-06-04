Chicken survives collapsed Pampanga building

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga – Responders recovered a live chicken from the collapsed building here on Thursday, June 4.

The chicken, discovered on the 12th day of search and retrieval operations, is believed to have belonged to one of the workers affected by the incident.

Authorities said it may have triggered several life‑detector activations recorded in the area over the past few days, giving rescue teams hope that survivors might still be found.

On Wednesday evening, two more bodies were recovered from the site, raising the death toll to 27.

The Unified Command reported that the 26th body was extricated at 6:38 p.m. and turned over for Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) procedures at 7:14 p.m.

The 27th body was found at 6:49 p.m. and also turned over at 7:14 p.m. for identification.

The nine‑story building under construction collapsed after heavy rain before dawn on Sunday, May 24. So far, 27 individuals have survived, while search efforts continue for those still unaccounted for at Ground Zero.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the collapse. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)