Reunion with Detdet Pepito fuels Belle Belen’s optimism for Capital1

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Fate seemed to have other plans for Detdet Pepito, who will once again share the court with former elementary teammate and close friend Bella Belen after Capital1 picked her at No. 2 in the PVL Rookie Draft on Wednesday, June 3.

“Mixed emotions. Sobrang grateful and thankful. Pinapangarap ko lang makapasok sa PVL now, andito na ako,” said Pepito.

Prior to the event held at the Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City, Pepito admitted she reminisced a lot of things when she saw Belen, last year’s top overall rookie pick, inside the room.

“Habang papunta ng red carpet, tinitingnan ko siya, nagtu-throwback lang ako nung mga panahong teammates kami nung elementary. I’m happy and excited na mas may matutunan pa sa kanila,” said the 5-foot-2 libero, who will also be reunited with former University of Santo Tomas teammate Pia Abbu.

Belen also expressed her excitement about teaming up with Pepito once again, saying the reunion was something she never expected. It can be recounted that they played on opposite courts during their collegiate years, with Pepito in UST and Belen in National University.

“Unexpected siya kasi may drafting, so hindi namin alam kung ilang percent yung chance na makaka-teammate ko siya. So masaya ako na nabigyan kami ng opportunity na maging teammates ulit,” Belen said.

Pepito’s selection, as well as Khy Cepada in the second round, brings optimism for Belen in the upcoming season.

“Mas magiging competitive ang Capital1,” she said. “Kasi yung mga nadagdag sa amin, hindi basta-basta lang. Yung skills at competitiveness andun.”

“Pero siyempre kailangan din naming mag-focus sa chemistry namin. Hindi porket nakakuha kami ng magagaling na players, magiging madali na for us,” added Belen after Capital1 also secured former MVPs Erika Santos and Vanie Gandler last month.