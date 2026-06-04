Man beats live-in partner to death in Cavite

A woman was found dead in her home after allegedly being beaten to death by her live‑in partner in Gen. Alvarez, Cavite, on Wednesday, June 3.

The victim, identified only as “Chelzie,” was allegedly killed by her partner, “Richard,” during a drinking session that turned violent.

Neighbors reported hearing a heated quarrel followed by a loud bang. Moments later, the suspect was seen rushing out of the house.

At 12:50 a.m., the victim’s cousin discovered her bloodied body inside her house.

She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have launched a manhunt for Richard. (Selena Atun)