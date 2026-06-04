Gilas Girls beat Singapore by 30 points to go 2-0 in SEABA

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Gilas Pilipinas girls team put together yet another dominant showing, this time, routing Singapore, 83-53 to stay perfect in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers at the STI West Negros University Gym on Wednesday, June 3.

The Nationals bucked a slow start after only leading by one point, 18-17 at the end of the opening frame, but once again opened the floodgates behind a huge second quarter showing.

Tiffany Reyes led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals, one assist, and one block while Sophia Dignadice fired 16 points as the Nationals erected a 42-27 lead and never looked back from there.

Gilas tries to pick up its third straight win when it takes on Thailand on Thursday.