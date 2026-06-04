Aguilar mounts comeback charge in JPGT finals race as Clementer prevails

BACOLOD – With coveted tickets to the Elite Junior PGT Finals on the line, Ana Marie Aguilar and Stephen Clementer braved grueling, windless conditions to spearhead a gripping charge in the ICTSI Bacolod JPGT Championship here on Thursday, June 4.

Under a heavy, overcast sky that offered no reprieve from the heat, players battled a humid, stagnant atmosphere as the wind veered away from the Bacolod Golf and Country Club course entirely. Despite the stifling air, Aguilar delivered a masterclass in resilience, carding a steady even-par 70 to dominate the girls’ 7-10 division with a 36-hole total of 144, cruising to a commanding six-stroke victory over Soleil Molde.

Heavy overnight rain softened the short but challenging par-70 course, prompting officials to implement preferred lies.

More than just a trophy, the win breathed new life into Aguilar’s postseason aspirations. Entering the week buried at joint ninth in the rankings with just 10 points, her triumph fueled a dramatic backdoor bid for the North vs. South Elite Finals this August at Pueblo de Oro.

While her total rose to 25 points – moving her up to fifth – she remained just outside the crucial Top 4 cut-off. Fortunately for Aguilar, the final leg of the six-stop series starts Monday (June 8) at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, her home course.

“I had a good game. I just tried to hit fairways and greens,” said Aguilar. 10. “My short game saved me – I had a lot of steady chips and solid one-to-two putts.”

Now inches closer to a dream finals appearance heading into the final leg at Marapara, Aguilar remained grounded. “I feel good about my chances, but I know I need to practice more, particularly on my chipping and putting. This win will surely boost my confidence, but I need to stay focused and avoid getting distracted.”

Molde carded a 77 to finish second at 150, a result that propelled her to the top of the division standings with 42 points. Akeisha Yocte finished third (76-152) to sit third in the rankings with 33 points, while Vanya Go’s final-round 72 placed her fourth at 154, slipping her to second overall in the Visayas-Mindanao Series standings (39 points).

Zoey Mascariñas struggled with an 80 to finish fifth at 157, holding onto the final qualification spot with 28 points.

In the boys’ 7-10 division, Stephen Clementer left no room for drama, completing a spectacular wire-to-wire triumph. The Cagayan de Oro standout gutted out a final-round 72 for a 152 total, burying runner-up Thomas Ngo (93-176) by a massive 24 strokes. Ashton Araw-araw placed third at 183 after a 90.

Clementer’s second consecutive victory – following a playoff win over finalist Ethan Lago at Pueblo de Oro – officially punched his ticket to the grand finals. He now sits comfortably in second in the standings with 40 points, just behind Lago’s maximum 45.

“I’m very happy to win again. I had a pretty good game today,” said Clementer, 8, in Filipino, who bounced back in style by firing five birdies after going birdie-less in the opening round.

“My approach shots and putting were great, which is why I got those birdies,” he added. “But I was still a bit nervous. This win is a great confidence boost heading into the grand finals.”

Despite his absence, Lucas Revilleza virtually secured the third spot with 36 points. Meanwhile, Ngo’s runner-up finish boosted him to 26 points, leapfrogging absent Darren Ong (20) for the fourth spot, while Araw-araw stayed in the hunt with 22 points.

The 11-14 divisions featured equally commanding performances. In the boys’ class, Mico Woo ignited his championship run on the par-4 No. 14, thrilling the gallery with a pitch-in eagle. His 76 gave him a 158 total and a six-shot romp over Jordino Mesina (76-164). Isaac Locsin faltered with an 84 to finish third at 173.

The victory was crucial for Woo, who improved from fifth to fourth in the rankings with 35 points, dislodging Laurence Saban (29). With Jared Saban leading the pack at 39 points, and Ken Guillermo and Ralph Batican locked at 37, the upcoming final stop at Marapara will be a do-or-die showdown for the division’s last championship berths.

“I had a pretty good game today and was able to beat my score of 82 from yesterday,” said Woo, 12 from Lifehouse Montessori Academy in Bukidnon.

“I’m incredibly happy because this is my first ever win in the JPGT. It means a lot to me,” he added, noting that keeping a positive mindset is what keeps him driven. “This victory is definitely a huge confidence booster as I prepare for the grand finals.”

On the girls’ 11-14 side, Rafella Batican finally tasted breakthrough victory after enduring back-to-back runner-up finishes at Del Monte and Pueblo de Oro. She fired a brilliant 71 to finish with a 143 total, securing her grand finals ticket and finishing four strokes clear of Zuri Bagaloyos (73-147). Eliana Dumalaog placed third at 154 after a second 77.

With Brittany Tamayo already safely through to the finals with 40 points, Batican locked up the second berth with 39 points. Bagaloyos rose to third with 36 points on the strength of three runner-up finishes, pushing absent two-time winner Marqaela Dy down to fourth (30 points). Should Dy skip the final leg, a fierce battle for the final seat looms, with Kimberly Barroquillo (28 points) and Dumalaog (26 points) poised to strike.

In the premier 15-18 division, Mhark Fernando III moved to the cusp of a breakthrough JPGT victory, bucking a late mishap to save a 75, padding his lead over Eddie Gonzales, Jr. to three with a 147.

Gutierrez posted a 76 for a 150, while Ritchie Go also turned in a 75 for third at 154.

“I struggled out there, a lot of my shots landed near the trees,” said Fernando, 16, who is bracing for a tough final-round test against a local favorite.

“There’s definitely pressure because I’m playing against a hometown talent, so I really need to play better tomorrow,” he added.

On the girls’ side, Tashanah Balangauan took a commanding step toward capturing her third leg victory as she played remarkably balanced golf, countering five bogeys with four birdies for a 71 and a 148 and pulling away from fellow Cebuana Lois Laine Go, who shot a 76 for a 155.

“I played much better today. I managed to stay patient throughout the round, which put me in a great position to convert more birdies,” said the 16-year-old Balangauan. “It’s highly encouraging to beat my score from yesterday and put myself in contention for tomorrow’s final round.”

Despite the shifting leaderboard, she knows the job isn’t done yet.

“I just need to stick to my game plan and keep my patience,” she added. “Pressure is always there in every tournament – it’s just a matter of how you overcome it. If I want to win, I know I’ll need to play even better than I did today.”

Cagayan de Oro’s Mikela Guillermo also improved to a 77 after an 83 but remained too far behind at 160 with 18 holes left to play.