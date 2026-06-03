Taruc, Garingalao clinch respective JPGT Beverly wins

MEXICO, Pampanga – Jakob Taruc and Kendra Garingalao turned the final round of the ICTSI Beverly Place Junior PGT Championship into a personal coronation walk on Wednesday, June 2, braving an early morning downpour before scorching the course to claim dominant double-digit victories in the premier division.

While Taruc merely put the finishing touches on an already massive 11-stroke cushion to roll to an 18-stroke rout over Nathan Belandres after a 75, Garingalao turned a tense three-shot lead into a front-nine blowout. Despite a birdie-less 77 at the Beverly Place Golf Club, Garingalao secured an eight-stroke victory over Rafa Anciano.

The day started under ominous skies as a heavy downpour triggered an hour-long rain delay. When play finally commenced under a “lift, clean and place” format, players battled a soft, drizzling golf course. However, the damp conditions were short-lived. By mid-morning, the clouds cleared, the wind died down to a bare whisper, and the venue transformed into a blistering, humid pressure cooker.

The shifting weather did little to slow down Taruc, who ignited his round with a birdie on the opening hole. Although he stumbled with three bogeys over the next four holes as the heat intensified, and later suffered a double-bogey on the par-3 15th, play was soon halted due to lightning threats.

However, the two-hour-long delay only postponed the inevitable. Taruc coasted to a 18-shot triumph over Belandres, closing with a four-over par for a 54-hole total of 224. Belandres rallied with a 76 to snatch runner-up honors at 242, while Jacob Bayron charged back with a 79 to tie for third at 243 with Francis Slavin and Bryce Co, who posted 82 and 83, respectively.

“Winning for the first time feels good. I know that I have my game back,” said the 16-year-old Taruc, reflecting on his breakthrough circuit victory. “I just had a good week. I had some bad holes, but overall, it was a good week.”

He also credited a shift in his strategic approach for the turnaround.

“It’s a change in mentality toward the game,” he added. “I used to play aggressively, going right after the pins. Now, I’m focusing more on how to make pars instead of birdies. The more I look for pars, the more chances I actually get for birdies.”

Looking ahead to the final Luzon Series leg at Eagle Ridge, Taruc underscored the need to sharpen his long game.

“Eagle Ridge is a long course, so I need to practice more on my long irons and improve off the tee,” said Taruc, who trains at Camp Aguinaldo and Forest Hills.

On the distaff side, Garingalao braced herself for a fierce charge from Summit Point leg winner Anciano. Opting for a conservative strategy, Garingalao parred her first five holes – a patient approach that paid off handsomely as Anciano took a disastrous quadruple-bogey on the par-4 third hole.

Anciano’s early collapse, coupled with three more bogeys over the next six holes, allowed Garingalao to more than double her overnight lead, heading into the back nine with a comfortable eight-stroke cushion.

It was cruise control from there. Garingalao closed out with a six-over card for a 235 total, while Levonne Talion shot a 76 to tie Anciano, who limped home with an 82, at second at 243.

“I feel blessed because I’ve always longed for a win here at the JPGT,” said the 15-year-old Garingalao, a Home School Global student who plays out of Sherwood Hills.

“I was able to manage my emotions throughout the round, especially during those stretches when I was hitting bad shots. I stayed focused, so I wasn’t as nervous as I used to be in past games,” added Garingalao, who credited her putting for the breakthrough victory.

“My putting really clicked, and that’s why I was able to save a lot of pars,” she said.

The victory earned Garingalao 15 crucial ranking points, boosting her total to 37 and cementing her spot in the upcoming Grand Finals – the North vs South Duel – scheduled for Aug. 17–20 in Cagayan de Oro. Twin sisters Lisa and Mona Sarines have already clinched the first two berths with 42 and 39 points, respectively, while Anciano dropped to fourth place with 35.

Meanwhile, Talion’s late rally kept her finals drive alive, lifting her to 32 points heading into the sixth and final Luzon series leg at Eagle Ridge on June 17-19.