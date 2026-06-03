Over 50 Manila heritage sites threatened by SALEX Project

More than 50 cultural and historical landmarks in Manila could be affected by the proposed Southern Access Link Expressway (SALEX), according to heritage advocates.

Manileños for Heritage (M4H) began mapping sites along the project corridor on May 31, covering parts of Ermita and Malate.

Their initial survey identified key heritage structures that may face direct or indirect impacts, including Casa Tesoro, the Jose P. Laurel Foundation Building, and the Elpidio Quirino Monument.

Spanish colonial landmarks such as Malate Church, Fort San Antonio Abad, and Paco Park were also flagged.

The group noted that American and post‑war era sites, including buildings within the Philippine General Hospital and the University of the Philippines Manila, could be affected.

Even structures outside the alignment, such as the Syquia Apartments, may suffer from altered sightlines and reduced visibility once the elevated expressway is built.

In addition to built heritage, M4H documented mature trees along the route — narra, mahogany, acacia, and fire trees — some of which have already been cut or marked for removal.

The group warned that the project could compromise heritage conservation, environmental conditions, and residents’ quality of life.

Findings will be submitted to national and local agencies, urging a comprehensive review of the cultural, environmental, and social implications.

As of press time, the Manila city government and concerned agencies have yet to issue an official statement on the matter. (Diann Calucin)