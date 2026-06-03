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Chiz breaks 2-day session deadlock

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The newly-formed majority bloc composed of Senators Francis Pangilinan, Vicente Sotto III, Francis Escudero, Bam Aquino, Lito Lapid, Ping Lacson, Sherwin Gatchalian, Raffy Tulfo, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Risa Hontiveros, JV Ejercito, and Erwin Tulfo. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

After two days of canceled plenary sessions that left the Senate paralyzed, proceedings finally resumed on Wednesday, June 3, thanks to the arrival of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

For much of the afternoon, the chamber appeared headed for another stalemate as senators waited for a quorum. But at 3:20 p.m., Escudero walked in, tipping the balance in favor of the former minority bloc.

His presence gave them 12 senators — enough to break the deadlock and move forward.

Moments later, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian assumed the rostrum as presiding officer and formally opened the session, ending the two‑day impasse.

The resumption of business paved the way for sweeping changes in Senate leadership. Senate Minority Leader Vicente Sotto III moved to declare all elected positions vacant, leading to the election of new officers and committee chairpersons.

Among them: Gatchalian as Senate President Pro Tempore, Juan Miguel Zubiri as Rules Committee chair, JV Ejercito as Finance Committee chair, and Escudero regaining the chairmanship of Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement.

Escudero’s timely arrival marked a dramatic turnaround for the chamber, which had faced mounting criticism for its inability to convene amid a deepening leadership dispute. (Dhel Nazario)

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