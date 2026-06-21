Volleyball stars Sisi Rondina, Roniel Rosales tie knot

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Volleyball star Sisi Rondina and fellow Alas Pilipinas beach volleyball player Roniel Rosales tied the knot in a church wedding on Saturday, June 19, in Tiaong, Quezon.

The wedding ceremony was attended by families and friends including some of the brightest volleyball stars and personalities.

Among them were Rondina’s Choco Mucho teammates Eya Laure, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Thang Ponce, Cherry Nunag, Alina Bicar, and Caitlin Viray as well as coach Dante Alinsunurin and team owner Jonathan Ng.

The other half of PH beach volley’s ‘SiPons’ tandem, Bernadette Pons was also in attendance along with fellow Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Dij Rodriguez and Sunny Villapando were also in attendance.

Fans and other volleyball stars expressed their congratulations to Rondina and Rosales in their wedding photos posted by Nice Print Photography.