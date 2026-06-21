Early recovery plan eyed for quake-hit Soccsksargen

By Keith Bacongco

DAVAO CITY – The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) is now focusing on the early recovery plan for earthquake-stricken areas in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), two weeks after the magnitude 7.8 tremor devastated several towns, particularly in Sarangani.

RDRRMC-12 Chairperson and OCD-12 Regional Director Rodrigo Sosmeña said the council is working closely with partner agencies and local government units to transition from immediate response to rehabilitation and recovery.

He convened concerned agencies and officials to align efforts while relief operations continue in General Santos City, Sarangani, and parts of South Cotabato.

The provincial government of Sarangani has prioritized repairing damaged roads and bridges to restore mobility and speed up the delivery of aid and essential services.

Several barangays in Glan and Malapatan were isolated for days due to collapsed infrastructure and landslides, forcing agencies to use helicopters and ships to ferry relief goods.

Sosmeña underscored the importance of reliable data for planning: “All of us, local and national government agencies, should have a firm ground to base our medium-term and long-term plans.

So, I’m requesting all members of the council to provide us with reliable and near accurate information in a timely fashion.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development-12 (DSWD-12) announced additional cash assistance under the Emergency Cash Transfer program. Severely affected families will receive ₱10,350 each, while those slightly affected will get ₱5,175.

The earthquake affected 1.3 million individuals in Sarangani, South Cotabato, and General Santos City, leaving 56 dead, 18 missing, and over 1,200 injured.

Damage to infrastructure has been initially estimated at ₱2.3 billion, with more than 68,000 houses reported damaged.