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PNP gears up for ‘White Ribbon’ rally in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. (Manila Bulletin file photo)

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has begun extensive security preparations ahead of the “White Ribbon Movement” rally scheduled at the EDSA People Power Monument on June 28.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said Metro Manila police commanders have been directed to conduct a comprehensive security threat assessment around the rally site and nearby critical infrastructure.

“While we respect the public’s right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, the Philippine National Police will remain completely apolitical and focused solely on maintaining public order and safety during the scheduled June 28 mobilization,” Nartatez emphasized.

The PNP has already initiated strategic security assessments and tasked the National Capital Region Police Office, along with local units, to enforce traffic management and civil disturbance protocols with maximum tolerance.

Field commanders have also been instructed to reinforce human rights-based policing across all deployed units.

“Our priority is to ensure that the activity will be peaceful and will not cause disruption to the commuting public and nearby business establishments,” Nartatez added.

The rally, organized by religious and civil society groups under the Inter-religious Leaders Council for National Transformation (IRCNT), is expected to draw participants nationwide calling for electoral reforms, stronger accountability in government, and action against corruption and political dynasties.

 

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