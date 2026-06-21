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Three nabbed for illegal gold mining in Mindoro

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The three men arrested for illegal gold mining in Mindoro. (Photo from PNP)

By Aaron Recuenco

Three men were arrested for engaging in illegal mining activities while searching for gold in the mountainous area of Barangay Kurtinganan, Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro.

Police Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Dela Cruz said authorities, acting on reports of manual gold exploration, launched an operation on Saturday, June 20.

Personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), supported by local police, caught the suspects in the act of digging.

Confiscated from them were three spades, two crowbars, one sledgehammer, one chain block, and several rock samples believed to have been taken from the site.

“The suspects failed to present any exploration permit or authorization, constituting a violation of Section 102 of Republic Act No. 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995,” Dela Cruz said.

He stressed that illegal mining poses serious threats to the environment and local communities, and violators will be held accountable.

The arrested individuals, along with the seized items, were brought to the Santa Cruz police station for documentation, investigation, and the filing of appropriate charges.

 

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