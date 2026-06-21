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CHED approves five new medical schools nationwide

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By Hannah Torregoza

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has approved the establishment of Doctor of Medicine programs in five state universities beginning Academic Year 2026–2027, further expanding access to medical education across the country.

The newly approved institutions are:

  1. Visayas State University (VSU) – Region VIII
  2. 2. Eastern Samar State University (ESSU) – Region VIII
  3. University of Eastern Philippines (UEP) – Region VIII
  4. Benguet State University (BSU) – Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)
  5. Cotabato State University – Cotabato Regional Medical Center School of Medicine (CCSU-CRMC) – Region XII

With these additions, the number of state universities and colleges (SUCs) offering medical programs rises from 25 to 30, ensuring that every region in the Philippines will now have at least one medical school.

Senator Joel Villanueva, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, welcomed CHED’s move, noting that it strengthens the implementation of Republic Act 11509 or the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act, which he authored in 2020 to address healthcare inequality.

“This is a win for our youth aspiring to become doctors, for local communities, and for every Filipino who deserves quality healthcare,” Villanueva said.

He emphasized that the creation of more medical schools is not just an investment in education but “an investment in lives,” as each doctor trained will serve countless patients in need of timely and quality medical care.

Villanueva expressed hope that the new programs will help ease the shortage and uneven distribution of physicians nationwide, while expanding opportunities for aspiring doctors in the regions.

 

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