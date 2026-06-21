Off-duty cop killed while praying inside Lanao mosque

By Philippine News Agency

COTABATO CITY – A pursuit operation is underway for the still unidentified assailant who shot and killed an off-duty police officer while he was praying inside a mosque in Lanao del Sur on Saturday night.

In a report Sunday, Police Capt. Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), identified the victim as Police Chief Master Sgt. Alioden Sarangani, assigned to the Madamba Municipal Police Station and a resident of Madalum town.

Sarangani died instantly.

“At about 7:42 p.m., Sarangani was praying inside a mosque in Barangay Upper Uyaan Proper, Madamba town, when the gunman approached from behind and shot him in the head,” Salanguit said.

The officer’s remains were immediately claimed by his relatives for burial in accordance with Muslim rites and traditions.

PRO-BAR Director Police Brig. Gen. Christopher Abecia strongly condemned the attack on an unarmed police officer inside a place of worship.

“This cowardly act against a member of the Philippine National Police, particularly as it was committed inside a place of worship, will not be tolerated,” Abecia said in a statement.

He added that the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office has intensified hot pursuit and intelligence operations, pursuing all available leads to apprehend the perpetrator.

“We assure the public that all necessary measures are being undertaken to bring those responsible to justice and hold them fully accountable under the law,” Abecia said, urging the public to provide any information that may assist in the investigation.