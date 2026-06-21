Girl, 6 found dead in Tarlac farm

By Liezle Basa Inigo

A missing six-year-old girl was found dead in a farm in Victoria, Tarlac, on Thursday, June 19.

The Victoria Municipal Police Station received a report about the child’s disappearance and conducted immediate verification and search operations.

Police found the body of the victim in a farm.

A minor believed to be involved in the incident was taken into custody and turned over to the appropriate social welfare authorities in accordance with existing laws and procedures.

PRO-3 director Police Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez condoled with the victim’s family and assured the public that the case would be handled with urgency, sensitivity, and impartiality.

Follow-up investigation continues.