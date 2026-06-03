‘BelDrei’ fever goes on

Rain or Shine might already be eliminated in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup but the craze over the ‘BelDrei’ loveteam of Andrei Caracut and volleyball star Bella Belen continues to spill over the social media.

The Capital1 star and the Elasto Painters playmaker have been romantically linked to each other over the past weeks and the repeated presence of Belen in the Rain or Shine games against Barangay Ginebra had only fueled the rumors further.

And it seemed like what’s between the two have been going on even outside the court.

On Tuesday, June 2, a post of Erica Fhel Nanas, daughter of Rain or Shine utility staff and content creator Eric Nanas, went viral after posting a photo of Caracut and Belen together seemingly visiting their residence.

Fans were quick to share and comment on the post, even thanking the younger Nanas for giving them an update about their favorite loveteam.

“Very good ka Erica. Buti di nagmana sa tatay na panay crop,” said one jokingly commented.

“Very good ang anak, walang crop crop. Kaya pala nagluto ang tatay at may mga ‘bisita raw’ hahaha,” another chimed in.