PSC tightens oversight to ensure proper use of government funds

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), established under Republic Act No. 6847, is more than the country’s funding agency for sports.

PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy underscored that financial assistance granted by the government sports body comes with accountability, requiring National Sports Associations (NSAs) to align their programs with the PSC’s national sports development goals.

“Our mandate extends beyond merely supporting national athletes, coaches, and NSAs. As steward of public funds, the PSC has the duty to ensure that resources are used properly, judiciously, and in accordance with law and policy,” said Iroy.

Recognized NSAs, affiliated with their respective international federations, operate under the PSC’s supervisory and visitorial powers. This authority allows the agency to inspect, examine, and review records, documents, and activities of NSAs to ensure compliance with laws, policies, and directives.

Iroy emphasized that the PSC holds the mandate to oversee these associations and enforce discipline, safeguarding the integrity and credibility of Philippine sports.

“Corollary to this responsibility is the obligation to hold beneficiaries accountable for the use of public resources entrusted to them,” added Iroy.

Under RA 6847, the PSC is expressly empowered to impose sanctions on NSAs that violate its policies, rules, and regulations.

These sanctions may include withholding or suspending support from associations not in good standing. Subject to due process, the PSC may enforce penalties to correct violations and uphold discipline within the sports community.

Atty. Alberto Agra, a legal luminary in sports and Sports Law professor affirmed this principle.

“As beneficiaries of government support, NSAs should recognize that funds provided by the PSC are public resources entrusted for the development of sports and athletes,’’ said Agra.

“They must therefore use such resources responsibly, efficiently, and in full compliance with law and policy, while remaining accountable for the results achieved,” added the President of Pilipinas Climbing.

Through its supervisory and sanctioning authority, the PSC affirms its role as both guardian and enforcer of Philippine sports governance.

By holding NSAs accountable, the agency ensures that public resources are used responsibly and that athletes and coaches thrive under a system rooted in discipline, compliance, and integrity.

“The PSC’s sanctioning powers are not merely punitive. They serve as protective mechanisms to ensure that NSAs operate with transparency, fairness, and adherence to national standards,” said Iroy.

“By exercising these powers, the PSC strengthens the credibility of Philippine sports institutions and reinforces the country’s reputation as a responsible player in the global sporting arena,” added Iroy.