Security guard killed in Laguna robbery

A security guard at an oil mill in Barangay Macatad, Siniloan, was killed during a robbery early Tuesday, June 2.

The victim, identified only as “Daniel,” was found bloodied and lifeless by a co‑worker around 6:00 a.m.

Police said he was struck in the head with a hard object, allegedly by an unidentified assailant.

Investigators discovered that the guard’s service firearm was missing and the company vault had been forcibly opened.

Witnesses also reported suspicious activity near the site shortly after the incident, prompting police to launch a probe at 6:03 a.m.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspect and determine the sequence of events leading to the fatal robbery. (Selena Atun)