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Fire hits Knights of Columbus building in Intramuros

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Firefighters respond to a second alarm blaze at the Knights of Columbus building in Intramuros, Manila, on Saturday, May 23. (Photo by Northern Chinatown Volunteer Fire Brigade)

A fire broke out Friday night inside a commercial establishment located at the Knights of Columbus building in Intramuros, Manila, authorities reported.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) verified the incident at around 8:42 p.m., raising the first alarm two minutes later.

By 8:51 p.m., the blaze was raised to second alarm as flames spread within the establishment.

Firefighters responded quickly, bringing the fire under control by 9:10 p.m. and declaring it out at 9:14 p.m.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of damage to the commercial space. (Diann Calucin)

 

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