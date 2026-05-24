Fire hits Knights of Columbus building in Intramuros

A fire broke out Friday night inside a commercial establishment located at the Knights of Columbus building in Intramuros, Manila, authorities reported.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) verified the incident at around 8:42 p.m., raising the first alarm two minutes later.

By 8:51 p.m., the blaze was raised to second alarm as flames spread within the establishment.

Firefighters responded quickly, bringing the fire under control by 9:10 p.m. and declaring it out at 9:14 p.m.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of damage to the commercial space. (Diann Calucin)