PNP intensifies operations to dismantle CPP-NPA remnants

The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to intensify its operations against communist rebels, aiming to permanently dismantle the remaining operational units of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. emphasized that the police organization is aligned with the government’s position that the CPP-NPA no longer has the capacity to justify renewed national peace talks.

“Our operational approach remains unyielding: we will continue to launch aggressive, targeted operations against the remnants of the CPP-NPA to permanently dismantle their remaining operational units,” he said.

Nartatez stressed that the goal is to bring peace and development to communities long affected by insurgency.

He ordered regional and provincial police offices to intensify intelligence monitoring and directed local units to strengthen community-based programs aimed at preventing youth recruitment and radicalization.

The PNP chief also underscored close coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to prevent armed groups from regrouping in insurgency-affected areas, particularly in parts of Negros Island and nearby provinces.

“There is no room for complacency. The PNP, in coordination with the AFP, will maintain maximum pressure on these lawless groups to ensure they can no longer threaten our communities or hinder local development,” he said.

While some groups have called for renewed peace talks following the recent clash in Negros Occidental, Nartatez reiterated that the PNP’s focus remains on sustained operations against armed lawless elements, not lawful dissent. (Aaron Recuenco)