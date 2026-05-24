PNP tells Bato: Respect arresting teams when the time comes

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has appealed to Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to respect law enforcement tracker teams should he be arrested, emphasizing the importance of honoring the badge and institution he once led.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said authorities consider Dela Rosa “armed and dangerous” but remain hopeful that, as a former top cop, he will cooperate peacefully.

“Our ranks maintain an institutional respect for Senator Bato as our former head of the PNP, and it is precisely that shared respect for the badge that guides our approach,” Nartatez stated.

He added, “We are appealing to his enduring sense of duty as a lifelong law enforcer to ensure this legal process is resolved with the utmost dignity.”

The PNP continues to coordinate with other law enforcement units to monitor Dela Rosa’s whereabouts amid developments tied to the International Criminal Court (ICC) probe.

Officials earlier noted that the senator should be considered “presumed armed and dangerous” due to his law enforcement background and firearm access.

Nartatez directed regional and local police units to exercise maximum restraint and avoid unnecessary escalation if officers encounter the senator.

He also reminded police personnel to strictly follow operational protocols and uphold human rights standards.

“Senator Dela Rosa knows better than anyone the weight of the uniform and the oath our officers take to uphold the law. Just as our men and women in uniform honor his legacy as their former top cop, we ask that he honor their current duty by cooperating fully,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief reiterated that the organization remains committed to a peaceful resolution, stressing that communication lines remain open and that authorities are handling the situation “strictly by the book.” (Aaron Recuenco)