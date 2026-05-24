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Motorcycle rider killed in Makati collision

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A motorcycle rider was killed after his vehicle crashed into a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Makati City early Wednesday, May 20.

The Makati City Police Station reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of Ayala Avenue and Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue in Barangay San Antonio.

Investigators said the motorcycle, driven by “Julius” of Sta. Maria, Bulacan, was traveling along Ayala Avenue toward South Avenue, while the SUV, driven by “Gian” of Cainta, Rizal, was moving along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue toward Chino Roces Avenue.

Police stated that the two vehicles collided at the intersection, throwing Julius off his motorcycle and causing severe injuries.

Emergency responders rushed him to Makati Medical Center, but he was declared dead at around 3:44 a.m.

Authorities added that Gian may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property. (Hannah Nicol)

 

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