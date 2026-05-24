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Volunteers injured as fire truck overturns in Pasig

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities inspect the fire truck after it flipped onto its side while en route to a fire incident in Pasig City on Saturday, May 23. (Photo by Sid Mariano)

Two fire volunteers were injured when their fire truck overturned along Eastbank Road in Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City, on Saturday, May 23, as they rushed to respond to a blaze.

The local government said the volunteers—one of whom was the driver—were on their way to a fire incident in Barangay San Miguel when the accident occurred at around 11:50 a.m.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved in the incident.

However, the crash caused traffic congestion in the area until the truck was completely removed at around 2 p.m.

The injured volunteers were immediately brought to Pasig City General Hospital for treatment. (Richielyn Canlas)

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