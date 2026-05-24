Volunteers injured as fire truck overturns in Pasig

Two fire volunteers were injured when their fire truck overturned along Eastbank Road in Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City, on Saturday, May 23, as they rushed to respond to a blaze.

The local government said the volunteers—one of whom was the driver—were on their way to a fire incident in Barangay San Miguel when the accident occurred at around 11:50 a.m.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved in the incident.

However, the crash caused traffic congestion in the area until the truck was completely removed at around 2 p.m.

The injured volunteers were immediately brought to Pasig City General Hospital for treatment. (Richielyn Canlas)