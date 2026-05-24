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P2.7-M worth of illegal Chinese cigarettes seized in Rizal

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities confiscate alleged illegal China tobacco cigarettes from a vehicle during a checkpoint operation in Pililla, Rizal, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. (Photo from Rizal PPO)

Alleged illegal Chinese tobacco cigarettes worth ₱2.7 million were confiscated from two individuals during a checkpoint operation in Pililla, Rizal, on Saturday, May 23.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) reported that a driver and a sales boy were arrested for violating Republic Act No. 9211 (Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003) in relation to Republic Act No. 12022 (Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act).

Pililla police apprehended the suspects during a checkpoint along Pakil-Jalajala Road in Barangay Halayhayin at around 11:53 a.m.

Recovered from the Toyota HiAce they were riding were 27 boxes of Chinese tobacco cigarettes, each box containing 50 reams, with an estimated total value of ₱2,700,000.

Rizal PPO provincial director Col. Eleazar Barber Jr. vowed to strengthen checkpoint operations and intelligence monitoring to ensure that illegal activities have no place in the province.

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