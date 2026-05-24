Dad arrested for abusing minor daughter in Mandaluyong

A 43-year-old father was arrested in Mandaluyong City for allegedly abusing his daughter since she was five years old.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) did not disclose the suspect’s identity, noting that he was listed as the city’s No. 1 most wanted person.

He was arrested on Wednesday night, May 20, in Barangay Addition Hills by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Presiding Judge of Family Court Branch 5 in connection with a case of qualified rape.

According to the EPD, the 13-year-old victim revealed that she had been repeatedly abused by her father since the age of five.

“Batay na rin sa masusing pag-iimbestiga, napag-alaman na ang huling pangyayari ay naganap muli noong Nobyembre 15, 2025, kung saan hinalay siya nito sa kanilang sariling bahay,” the EPD stated.

Authorities said the victim finally reported the abuse after she could no longer endure the repeated incidents, prompting her and her mother to go to the police station.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Mandaluyong City Police Station Custodial Facility while awaiting a commitment order from the court.

EPD chief Brig. Gen. Aden T. Lagradante vowed to intensify their campaign against wanted persons, particularly those involved in heinous crimes against women and children.

“Hindi tayo titigil hangga’t hindi napapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas at mapanaig ang hustisya para sa mga biktima,” he said. (Richielyn Canlas)